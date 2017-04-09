MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: New Caledonia: Tropical Cyclone Cook

Cyclone Cook is expected to make landfall in New Caledonia on Monday night as a Category 3 cyclone.

The Sécurité Civile is issuing advice on local media. The whole of New Caledonia is on “pre-alert”, as at 11pm 8 April 2017 local time.

We advise New Zealanders in New Caledonia to follow the advice of the local authorities at all times (including any evacuation orders) and seek suitable shelter. Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management. It is generally considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors during a cyclone and remain well away from the sea and rivers. We recommend you stay informed of developments by monitoring local news and weather reports.

Please also ensure you keep your family and friends in New Zealand informed of your safety and well-being, including after the cyclone has passed.

New Zealanders in New Caledonia requiring emergency assistance should contact the local emergency services on the following numbers:

Ambulance: 15

Police: 17

Fire brigade: 18

Sea safety: 16

If you require consular assistance, please contact the New Zealand Consulate General on: +687 27 25 43 (office hours) or +687 79 19 22 (after hours).

