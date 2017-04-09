MIL OSI –

Headline: Man critical following incident in Hastings

Please attribute this statement to Detective Sergeant Glenn Restieaux:

A man is in Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition following an incident at an address on Huia Street, Camberley, at approximately 4:15am this morning.

The 17-year-old victim had been stabbed a number of times in an altercation with an unknown male.

Police have commenced an investigation into the assault and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the incident.

People with information can contact Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 8730 519 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

