LIVE: Greenpeace NZ’s chief warns Amazon Warrior over ‘cataclysmic’ climate change

Article by AsiaPacificReport.nz

Greenpeace NZ executive director Russel Norman speaking to the master of the Amazon Warrior. Video: Greenpeace

The Greenpeace New Zealand boat Taitu has “intercepted” the world’s largest seismic blasting ship, the Amazon Warrior, AKA “The Beast”, about 50 nautical miles off the Wairarapa coast, reports Greenpeace News.

Greenpeace NZ executive director Russel Norman is on board and has made a call through to the master of the Amazon Warrior.

Greenpeace NZ’s boat Taitu makes contact with the Amazon Warrior off the Wairarapa coast of New Zealand’s North Island. Image: Greenpeace NZ

Norman demanded that the Amazon Warrior cease seismic blasting, informing them of the widespread opposition to oil drilling in NZ waters by local councils, iwi and large numbers of New Zealanders.

He also told the Amazon Warrior that he and Taitu would act consistently within the principles of non-violence at all times but were there to take action to protect our common future.

Greenpeace NZ executive director Russel Norman making a call through to the master of the Amazon Warrior. Image: Greenpeace NZ

Amazon Warrior’s seismic search for oil would contribute to “cataclysmic’ climate change”, Norman said.

Taitu was crowdfunded by Greenpeace in just seven days specifically to venture out and confront the oil exploration that is being carried out on behalf of Chevron and Statoil, Greenpeace News said.

Greenpeace’s live feed from the Taitu

