Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara, Waikato District – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara, Waikato District

Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara, Waikato District

One person has died in a single-seater microlight crash off State Highway 3 in Te Mapara, in Waikato District, this afternoon.

The crash was reported at about 2.40pm on Sunday 9 April, 2017.

A scene examination is under way and the Civil Aviation Authority will be notified.

There is no further information available for release at this time.

