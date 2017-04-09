Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara, Waikato District – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Fatal microlight crash in Te Mapara, Waikato District
Sunday, 9 April 2017 – 3:34pm
One person has died in a single-seater microlight crash off State Highway 3 in Te Mapara, in Waikato District, this afternoon.
The crash was reported at about 2.40pm on Sunday 9 April, 2017.
A scene examination is under way and the Civil Aviation Authority will be notified.
There is no further information available for release at this time.
