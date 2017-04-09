Arrest made in relation to Gisborne dairy robbery – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Arrest made in relation to Gisborne dairy robbery

Last night Police arrested a man in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Huxley Road Dairy at around 6:15am on Saturday 8th April.

A 17-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery. He has been remanded in custody and is set to appear in Gisborne District Court on Monday 10th April.

This quick result has come about thanks to a fantastic team effort from Police, including dog tracking, use of local knowledge and some excellent forensic and detective work.

Gisborne Police are thrilled they have been able to find the person responsible for this nasty robbery and get a result for the victim and the community.

As this matter is now before the courts Police isn’t in a position to comment further.

