Headline: UPDATE: Serious crash on SH1 south of Dundedin now fatal

One person has died following the serious crash involving a small truck and car on State Highway One, between Milton and Waihola, south of Dunedin, this afternoon.

Three other people, including the truck driver, have been taken to hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

State Highway One is still closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the cause of the collision.

Diversions are now in place via Phosphate Road for northbound traffic, and via Lake Road southbound.

