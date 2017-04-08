MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: The Weather Co. Wins Internet Advertising Competition Award

New York, NY

06 Apr 2017:

The Weather Company, an IBM Business (NYSE: IBM), announced today that it has received an award from the Web Marketing Association’s 2017 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC), which recognizes the best in online advertising. Weather won the “Best Beverage Online Campaign” award for its dynamic branded content experience with Goose Island’s “Journey of the Hop.”

The “Journey of the Hop” custom experience between The Weather Company and Goose Island Brewery was developed to capture new drinkers on the craft beer scene. The branded experience showcased the importance of weather conditions in Goose Island’s hop growth cycle, and transported audiences from their favorite devices to Elk Mountain Farm, where weather conditions are ripe for growing hops and brewmasters are the perfect blend of farmers and scientists.

As part of the experience, the team created custom “Hop Meter” ad units, which leveraged adaptor technology to deliver messaging that dynamically changed depending on weather conditions at the farm that are important to hop growth (e.g., daylight and temperature). Messaging ranged from “Hops are loving this weather and growing tall!” to “Hops are looking forward to sunny days,” along with the current temperature, hours of sunlight, and estimated life span of the hops on the farm. Additional branded content included a feature article, organic promotion through weather.com, and Facebook promoted posts. “Journey of the Hop” is the first experience out of Weather’s in-house branded content studio, Icebreaker Studios.

The Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards were developed by the Web Marketing Association to honor excellence in online advertising, recognize the individuals and organizations responsible for creating work, and showcasing the award-winning Internet advertising. The IAC Awards highlights the best online advertising in 96 industries and nine online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email and social media.

View the full list of 2017 IAC Award winners here.



The Weather Company, an IBM BusinessThe Weather Company, an IBM Business, is the world’s largest private weather enterprise, helping people make informed decisions – and take action – in the face of weather. The company offers the most accurate, personalized and actionable weather data and insights to millions of consumers, as well as thousands of marketers and businesses via Weather’s API, its business solutions division, and its own digital products from The Weather Channel (weather.com) and Weather Underground (wunderground.com). The company delivers billions of forecasts daily. Its products include a top weather app on all major mobile platforms globally, the world’s largest network of personal weather stations, a top-20 U.S. website, the seventh most data-rich site in the world, one of the world’s largest IoT data platforms, and industry-leading business solutions.Weather Means Business™. The world’s biggest brands in aviation, energy, insurance, media and government rely on The Weather Company for data, technology platforms and services to help improve decision-making and respond to weather’s impact on business. For more, visit theweathercompany.com.

