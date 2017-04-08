MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Release/Statement

Headline: Sweden

Reviewed: 8 April 2017, 10:35 NZST

Still current at: 8 April 2017 There is some risk to your security in Sweden due to the threat of terrorism and we advise caution.

Terrorism

Terrorist groups, including those based in Syria and Iraq, have made threats to conduct attacks in Sweden and across Europe. There is also a threat from domestic-based extremists, including plots that may involve foreign fighters returning to Sweden and other countries in Europe from the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.

On 7 April 2017, a man drove a truck into pedestrians before crashing into a department store in central Stockholm. Police have arrested a man in relation to the incident.

The Swedish Security Service maintain a national terrorism threat level for Sweden. The Swedish authorities currently assess the threat level as “elevated” (Level 3 out of 5). There may be increased security measures in some public places, such as at airports and railway stations.

New Zealanders in Sweden are advised to keep themselves informed of potential risks to safety and security by monitoring the media and other local information sources. We recommend following any instructions issued by the local authorities and exercising a high degree of vigilance in public places.

General travel advice

New Zealanders living or travelling in Sweden should have a comprehensive travel insurance policy in place.

New Zealanders in Sweden are encouraged to register their details their details with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Travel tips

The New Zealand Embassy Brussels, Belgium is accredited to Sweden

Street Address Avenue des Nerviens 9/31, B-1040 Brussels, Belgium. Telephone +32 2 512 1040 Fax +32 2 513 4856 Email nzemb.brussels@mfat.govt.nz Web Site http://www.mfat.govt.nz/belgium Hours Mon-Fri 0900-1300 hrs, 1400-1730 hrs

