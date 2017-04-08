LIVE: CAFCA’s Murray Horton NZ’s independence and foreign policy

MIL Analysis+Reportage – EveningReport.NZ

Report by Pacific Media Centre

Asia Pacific Report



TIME FOR INDEPENDENCE FROM A CRUMBLING US EMPIRE – Murray Horton

The advent of President Donald Trump in the US provides an unprecedented opportunity to take a good, hard look at Aotearoa’s place in the world. And to ask the question – why are we still a loyal member of the American Empire?

As the old saying goes, you are judged by the company you keep.

CAFCA Murray Horton says it’s time for this country to pull the plug, to finish the business started in the 1980s, which saw us out of ANZUS, and break the chains — military, intelligence, economic and cultural — that continue to bind us to the American Empire.

Speaker: Murray Horton, national organiser of the Christchurch-based Campaign Against Foreign Control of Aotearoa (CAFCA).

Plus a clip from John Pilger’s new documentary The Coming War on China.