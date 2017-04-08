MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: JEPCO selects IBM Cloud for Infrastructure Overhaul

AMMAN, JORDAN

–

05 Apr 2017:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Jordan Electric Power Company (JEPCO) has selected IBM Cloud to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure.

Founded in 1938, JEPCO is responsible for distributing and retailing electricity in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Its customer base accounts for approximately 65 percent of the Kingdom’s consumers.

The company relied on its own on premise, in house solution and applications since its inception. With a fast growing customer base, rapid growth of the business and the need to improve its quality of services to its customers, JEPCO realized the need to have a robust, reliable and secure infrastructure that will allow it to adopt new technologies.

JEPCO selected the IBM Cloud to provide a reliable and secure cloud environment to host new SAP applications that will replace its existing system. The new applications which will be provided by IBM business partner, Business Innovation (BI), and include Customer Relationship Management and Enterprise Resource Planning, as well as financial services and billing system.

By hosting its workloads on the IBM public cloud, JEPCO was able to improve system performance and reliability. In addition, it created a disaster-recovery solution for its local environment that is operated and managed at an IBM Cloud data center in Europe to ensure business continuity.

“We needed to transform and modernize our IT infrastructure and were looking for a cloud market leader with deep industry and enterprise expertise to support us through this innovation journey,” said Hassan Abdullah, Manager of Electricity Network and Strategic Planning, JEPCO. “IBM was, therefore, selected for their deep-rooted expertise and reliability which will help us achieve our objectives.”

“The IBM Cloud will provide JEPCO with the reliability and flexibility that is needed for a secure IT infrastructure, and help it to transform its business,” said Amr Refaat, General Manager, IBM Middle East and Pakistan. “Through the implementation, JEPCO will be able to focus on its core business, while we help them take care of their cloud environment.”

Large enterprises around the world choose IBM as their preferred cloud provider for its leadership as the most secure and reliable cloud partner. In 2016, IBM’s cloud revenue grew to $13.7 billion, up 35% year-to-year.

About IBM Cloud

For more about IBM Cloud, visit www.ibm.com/cloud-computing.

