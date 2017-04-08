MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: IBM’s Lisa Seacat DeLuca to speak at NAI 2017 Conference

Armonk, NY

–

07 Apr 2017:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that Technology Strategist, IBM Watson Customer Engagement Lisa Seacat DeLuca will be speaking at the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) 2017 Annual Conference on Friday, April 7 at the Marriot Longwarf Hotel in Boston.

The NAI Annual Conference hosts renowned inventors from across the U.S. and around the world. The event serves as an “arena where innovation and entrepreneurship in the academic world, leading to local and national economic development is recognized, honored and cultivated.” Attendees include senior leadership from universities and not for profit research institutes, interdisciplinary researchers and stakeholders, deans, faculty, and students actively engaging with innovative initiatives, and colleagues from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Inventors Hall of Fame and more.

For her session, titled, “What does an inventor look like,” DeLuca will talk about what inspired her to become an inventor and her experiences at IBM where she currently serves as a technology strategist in the Cognitive Incubation Lab for IBM Watson Customer Engagement.

At 34 years old, DeLuca is the most prolific female inventor in IBM history and her accomplishments have been recognized widely throughout the industry. In 2016, she was named one of the Most Influential Women in IoT. Before that DeLuca was named one of MIT’s 35 Innovators Under 35 and one of Fast Company’s 100 Most Creative People in Business.

For more information about IBM Watson Customer Engagement, please visit https://www.ibm.com/watson/customer-engagement.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.