IBM's Free Software Training Preps Vets for New Collar Jobs

Pittsburgh, P.A.

05 Apr 2017:

Building on IBM’s (NYSE: IBM) recent commitment to hire 2,000 veterans in the United States over the next four years, leaders from IBM, PNC Bank, Corporate America Supports You (CASY), a national non-profit that specializes in job placements for veterans, and the National Cyber-Forensics Training Alliance (NCFTA), a Pittsburgh-based non-profit that involves experts focused on identifying and mitigating cyber threats, joined forces today to expand in Pittsburgh a free nationwide training initiative that will certify veterans in the use of IBM software widely used by law enforcement, cybersecurity, and national security agencies.

The Veteran Employment Accelerator program, spearheaded by IBM and CASY, provides returning service members with a free intensive week-long training, certification, as well as employment assistance. The program is designed to build in-demand technology skills to prepare veterans for “new collar” careers in the US –skilled positions, such as data and cybersecurity analysts, that do not always require four-year college degrees. Together with PNC, IBM recently held its second training session in Pittsburgh, with an upcoming training session planned for mid-April in Philadelphia. Nationwide, hundreds of U.S. veterans are expected to participate in the program this year. For more information on the program, please click here.

“We thank the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania veterans for their service to our country. These men and women have unique talents and skill sets that make them a natural fit for some of the technology industry’s fast-growing fields, from cybersecurity to data analytics,”said Diane Melley, IBM’s Vice President of Global Citizenship Initiatives. “Veterans cultivate skills in the military that are invaluable in the workplace. This program is designed to hone our local veterans’expertise by equipping them with software certification and job placement assistance in high-growth, new collar careers.”

“Military veterans bring a wealth of experiences and values that align with the standards prized by many employers,” said Matt Darlage, Director of Security Operations, The PNC Financial Services Group. “Through this program with IBM and CASY, we help provide them with the skills to meet the cyber threats facing the financial services and other local industries while enhancing their ability to transition into the civilian workforce.”

“Not only is the NCFTA committed to helping our veterans, but as a veteran myself, I take it as my personal mission to help ensure that they are equipped with the right tools as they transition back to civilian life.” said Steve Mancini, NCFTA’s CTO and Director of Strategic Operations. “The skills they learn here will absolutely help ensure that they are competitive in today’s job market.”

“IBM’s and PNC’s commitment to helping veterans transition to civilian life will help combat unemployment in the military community,” said Erin Voirol, CASY Chief Operating Officer. “Veterans receive training directly linked to in-demand, skilled jobs. This program supports CASY’s mission, in partnership with IBM to ensure our returning soldiers are career ready.”

The veterans employment initiative is part of IBM’s philanthropic Impact Grants that arm non-profits, government and education institutions with effective tools, skills, and expertise to strengthen their infrastructure, build leadership, and better serve their communities.

