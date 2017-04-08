MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: IBM Watson IoT Exec Sanjay Brahmawar at IBM China Forum

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced that Sanjay Brahmawar, general manager of IBM Watson Internet of Things (IoT), will deliver a keynote session at the 15th annual IBM China Forum on Tuesday April 11. The session will focus on how Watson is helping to transform the manufacturing industry.

IBM Watson Internet of Things (IoT) General Manager Sanjay Brahmawar will deliver a keynote session at the upcoming 15th annual IBM China Forum to discuss how Watson and the IoT is helping to transform the manufacturing industry. At the IBM Watson IoT global headquarters in Munich, Germany, Sanjay works side by side with clients and partners who are driving innovations in cognitive computing and the IoT to help drive business transformation. (Credit: IBM)

The IBM China Forum will bring together more than 5,000 clients, partners, influencers and IBM experts who will explore how IBM is helping to transform industries, redefining development and reimaging professions.

During the session, “Made in China 2025: Transformation, Outcomes and Leadership in the Age of Internet of Things,“ Sanjay will discuss the new opportunities available in the ‘cognitive manufacturing era,’as sensors, predictive analytics, cognitive computing and robotics are enabling new levels of automation and productivity in manufacturing processes and increasing competitiveness across value chains. To view the session live online beginning at 10:25 am China Standard Time on Tuesday via Laptop/PC, visit http://www.chu-lu.com/ibm. To view on a mobile device, visit www.chu-lu.com/ibm-phone.

Sanjay is responsible for building, leading, and transforming the Watson IoT business for IBM globally. In this key growth area, Sanjay is helping clients embrace the new era of cognitive and unlock value in new insights from the massive amount of data they generate each day. Based in the IBM Watson IoT Center headquarters in Munich, Germany, Sanjay works closely with researchers, designers and developers who collaborate side by side with clients and partners who are co-locating at the Center, including BMW, Avnet, BNP Paribas, Capgemini and Tech Mahindra, to drive innovations in cognitive computing and the IoT to transform business.

For more information about IBM Watson IoT, please visit www.ibm.com/iot.

