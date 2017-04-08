MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: IBM Spotlights

Armonk, N.Y

–

05 Apr 2017:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) will launch the “Watson at Work” campaign on April 5 with new TV spots, a series of 360-videos and other content showing cognitive systems helping people do their jobs, from analyzing genomic data, to identifying cyber security threats.

The campaign shows places where Watson is working and the people it’s working with, including:

– Security analysts drawing intelligence from millions of articles and reports to identify threats 50% faster

– A doctor in a remote hospital analyzing millions of clinical and scientific reports to help tailor treatment options around the genomics profiles of patients

– An energy engineer, working in the field, accessing 30 years of expertise

– Aviation mechanics analyzing maintenance records and performance data to solve problems faster

– Insurance adjusters assessing millions of claims faster

– An elevator technician using sensor and maintenance data to predict an elevator malfunction

– A winemaker using 25% less water to grow better grapes

– Basketball pro scouts using data to find the right talent

[embedded content]

In addition to the TV spots, the campaign will feature a series of 360-videos of “Watson at Work” in medicine, sports, aviation, elevator maintenance and energy exploration, plus content across social channels, IBM.com and IBM Marketplace.

“Cognitive technology is transforming the way we live and work every day,” according to Ann Rubin, Vice President of Branded Content and Global Creative, IBM. “This new campaign shines a light on how Watson’s cognitive capabilities are making people more effective in their day-to-day jobs, no matter where they work.”

Watson represents a new era in computing called cognitive computing, where systems understand the world in a way more similar to humans: through senses, learning, and experience. Watson continuously learns from previous interactions, gaining in value and knowledge over time. With the help of Watson, organizations are harnessing the power of cognitive computing to transform industries, help professionals do their jobs better, and solve important challenges.

By expanding expertise, Watson is improving decision making and driving creativity in ways never thought previously possible. The deep insight provided through data processing, pattern recognition and natural language understanding is driving meaningful business transformation, enabling them to advance products and services for their clients and customers. In fact, today more than 200 million consumers are using cognitive in their everyday lives, and this figure is anticipated to reach one billion by the end of this year as cognitive expands throughout retail, banking, education, telecommunications, travel, automotive, health and beyond.

For more information on IBM Watson, go here. Join the conversation at #ibmwatson.

