MIL OSI – Source: IBM – Release/Statement

Headline: IBM Named #1 in Thought Leadership Again

ARMONK, N.Y.

–

06 Apr 2017:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced today that for the sixth time, its consulting organization was named the industry’s top producer of thought leadership in a White Space Report by Source Global Research, a leading research and strategy firm for the global management consulting industry.

According to the most recent White Space report evaluating the quality and impact of 25 major global consulting firms in the world, IBM remains the leader for the consistent high quality of its thought leadership. The White Space rankings are based on four evaluation criteria – Resilience, Differentiation, Appeal, and Prompting Action. This is the sixth out of seven evaluation periods that IBM has remained in the top spot.

IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), part of the company’s consulting unit, IBM Global Business Services, creates innovative thought leadership on behalf of IBM and provides practical insight for business leaders to stay current on industry trends. The report highlighted Japan ascending: Four steps to reignite growth and vitality in the Japanese economy as an example of IBM’s differentiated approach. Source Global Research commended IBM’s thought leadership, “which is clearly different to competitor content and challenges the reader’s thinking,” and for providing recommended next steps for executives to take with their businesses.

“Consultancies are frequently challenged to not only drive an individual to actually read a piece of their thought leadership, but to have the right tone and research to establish the credibility required to engage target readers and encourage them to keep reading until the end.” said Rachel Ainsworth, Head of Thought Leadership at Source Global Research. “IBM’s Institute for Business Value continues to top our list for their industry thought leadership because they clearly and consistently create content relevant to targeted executives and C-Suite.”

IBM-produced thought leadership, that according to Source, leads all 25 major global consulting firms in appealing to individuals, making them want to read a piece of content and then continue reading past the introduction. The content was also lauded for resilience in its research methodology or, “author credibility established and underpinned by appropriate research and analysis,” as well as, “prompting action,” by way of detailing future courses of action. This acknowledgment of IBM’s thought leadership is a result of IBM’s continued commitment to providing clients with insight on issues like changing industry dynamics due to business transformation.

“When it comes to the competition, C-suite and business executives need data-based thought leadership to stay current on industry trends so they can better foresee how it will impact their share of the market,” says Peter Korsten, Vice President and Global leader thought leadership and eminence, IBM Global Business Services. “The blockchain series we recently produced is a great example of an emerging technology reinventing how trusted transactions are conducted and recorded across all industries including healthcare, financial markets, government, retail and more. The IBV reports aim to keep executives abreast of the latest innovations and technologies that may impact their bottom line.”

The IBV blockchain series outlined how this new technology will impact financial services, healthcare, supply chains, electronics, and banking and is now being used in real business use cases. The highly cited report has been used extensively by researchers, industry analysts and thought leaders during this early period of blockchain adoption. IBM has worked with more than 400 clients across financial services, supply chains, IoT, risk management, digital rights management and healthcare to implement blockchain applications delivered via the IBM Cloud.

For more information on the Source Global Research’s White Space Quality Report, visit http://www.sourceglobalresearch.com/portal/whitespace/ (subscription required).About IBM Global Business Services

For more information, visit http://www.ibm.com/services/gbs.About IBM Institute for Business Value

For more information, http://www.ibm.com/iibv

Download the IBM IBV app from iTunes and Android Market

About Source Global Research

Source Global Research (Source) is the leading research and strategy firm for the global management consulting industry. Set up in 2007 and with offices in London and Dubai, Source serves both consulting firms and their clients with expert analysis, research and reporting. Source draw not only on our extensive in-house experience, but also on the breadth of our relationships with both suppliers and buyers. All of our work is underpinned by our core values of intelligence, integrity, efficiency and transparency.

Source was founded by Fiona Czerniawska. Fiona is one of the world’s leading experts on the consulting industry. She has written numerous books on the industry including: The Intelligent Client and The Economist books, Business Consulting: A Guide to How it Works and How to Make it Work and Buying Professional Services. For further information, please visit: www.sourceglobalresearch.com.

About White Space

White Space is a subscriber-based web service which provides detailed analysis of the thought leadership of around 30 leading global consulting firms. This analysis is updated regularly, giving up-to-date market intelligence on the state of the thought leadership market.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.