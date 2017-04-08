MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Police

Headline: Gisborne dairy robbery

Gisborne Police are looking for a male who held up a local dairy with a weapon early this morning.

Police say the male walked into the Huxley Rd Dairy at around 6.15am today armed with a long sharp weapon. He threatened the shop worker and left with some items, but it is unknown at this stage what property he took.

The shop worker chased the robber from the shop. He was not injured but very shaken by the incident.

The male was well-disguised wearing dark clothing and a covering over his face. He was last seen by witnesses in the Daphne St area nearby.

Police are appealing for any information about the man and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a male acting suspiciously around the dairy just after 6am today. Anyone with information should contact Det Sgt Glen Burrell at Gisborne Police on 06 8690200. Alternatively, information can be sent to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

