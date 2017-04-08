Dairy robbery – Huxley Road, Gisborne; Police looking for offender – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Dairy robbery – Huxley Road, Gisborne; Police looking for offender

Gisborne Police are looking for a man who held up a local dairy with a weapon early this morning.

The man walked into the Huxley Road Dairy at around 6.15am this morning armed with a long sharp weapon. He threatened the shop worker and left with some items, but it is not known what property was taken.

The shop worker who chased him from the shop was not injured but very shaken by the incident.

The man was wearing dark clothing and his face was covered. He was last seen by witnesses in the Daphne St area nearby.

Police are appealing for any information and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man acting suspiciously around the dairy just after 6am today.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Glen Burrell at Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200. Alternatively, information can be sent to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

