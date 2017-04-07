MIL OSI – Source: University of Waikato – Release/Statement

Headline: Waikato scores high in Global MBA Rankings 2017

Not all MBA degrees are created equal. Waikato Management School is thrilled to have achieved Tier One status for its MBA programme in CEO Magazine’s Global MBA Rankings 2017, announced in London earlier today.

Waikato is one of only 19 business schools outside North America and Europe awarded Tier One status in the CEO Global MBA Rankings, which features about 290 MBA programmes worldwide.

The rankings are based on 11 performance criteria, such as quality of faculty, class sizes, fees, acreditations and international diversity. Depending on their final score, business schools are ranked as either tier one or tier two.

Dr Heather Connolly, academic director of the Waikato MBA, says she is delighted by the international accolade, which coincides with the 25-year anniversary of the programme being launched in Hamilton in 1992. Classes are now also taught in Tauranga.

“This top global ranking reflects the high quality of teaching we offer, along with our small class sizes, internationally diverse student body, and sought-after Triple Crown accreditation status. Our teaching staff are highly qualified experts in their fields, who actively consult for business organisations in both New Zealand and overseas,” says Dr Connolly.

Last year the University of Waikato opened a new Law and Management Building in Hamilton, which includes spacious new teaching facilities for MBA Executive Education classes.

“But we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. Our goal is to be recognised around the world as one of Australasia’s leading business schools,” she says.

“The design and content of our MBA programme is regularly reviewed to ensure it remains leading-edge and future-focused to meet the evolving needs of CEOs and senior managers in the context of a rapidly changing global business environment.

“It equips participants with the strategic insights and innovation management capabilities to drive their organisations forward and create added value, such as new products and processes,” she says.

Since 1992, an average of 39 participants have completed the Waikato MBA each year.

A two-week international study tour is one of the highlights of the programme. It exposes students to the realities of doing business in countries such as India and China, and enables them to expand their network of international contacts.

“Many of our alumni have progressed into key leadership roles within their sectors,” says Dr Connolly. “For example, Karl Wright is now general manager of Spark New Zealand, John Garner is global head of partner markets for Vodafone in London, and Jason Dawson is CEO of Hamilton & Waikato Tourism.

Waikato Management School is among the top 1% of business schools worldwide that have achieved the coveted ‘Triple Crown’ status from three of the world’s leading accreditation bodies: AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB. This is a global standard of excellence in business education.

