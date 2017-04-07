MIL OSI –

Headline: UPDATE 3: SH1 Dome Valley crash now fatal

Police can confirm one person has died following a two-car crash that’s closed SH1 at Dome Valley, north of Auckland, this evening.

A second person sustained moderate injuries in the crash, which happened at 6.55pm.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible and expect delays.

The following diversions are in place:

Port Albert Road /SH1

Kaipara Flats Road/SH1

Wayby Valley Road/SH1

