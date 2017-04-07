MIL OSI – Source: Amnesty International NZ – Release/Statement

Headline: Thailand: New constitution must not be a smokescreen for ongoing abuses

Following the Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s signing of a new constitution at a ceremony in Bangkok today, Champa Patel, Amnesty International’s Director for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, said:“While Thailand’s new constitution sets the stage for general elections and lays out a wide range of rights and liberties, it does little to correct the dire human rights situation in the country.

“Thailand’s military government retains its carte blanche authority to rule by diktat until elections are held, and future governments will have free rein to restrict human rights on various vaguely-defined grounds.

“The new constitution also keeps in place the full gamut of orders and decrees imposed by the military government since the 2014 coup, which have facilitated widespread human rights violations, from muzzling freedom of expression and peaceful assembly to torture and other ill-treatment.

“The Thai authorities have already stated that there will be no loosening of the ban on political activities, dimming any hopes that genuine human rights change might be on the horizon.

“We are calling on the Thai government to turn over a new leaf and embrace its human rights obligations. Authorities should drop criminal proceedings against human rights defenders and peaceful dissenters, and repeal the raft of oppressive laws that have propped up the relentless assault on freedoms since the 2014 military coup.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.