MIL OSI – Source: Labour Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Statement on Syria

Like the rest of the world, I have been horrified at the chemical attack on innocent Syrians that led to the deaths of so many men, women and children,” says Labour Leader Andrew Little.

“The deliberate attack on civilians as they slept is sadly just the latest horror in this tragic civil war.

“The world did need to express its outrage over this appalling act by the Syrian government.

“We cannot let the use of chemical weapons in violation of international law happen without consequence.

“In the end that consequence must be the international community making genuine efforts to find a solution to end the suffering of Syrians.

“Unilateral action should comply with UN resolutions and we do not want a repeat of what happened in Iraq.

“New Zealand must continue to support international efforts to find a lasting peace. Until that happens the humanitarian crisis will only get worse,” says Andrew Little.

—

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.