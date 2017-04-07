MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement
Headline: Serious crash Dome Valley – Diversions in place – UPDATE 2 – rnzngin Fifth Estate
Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:
Headline: Serious crash Dome Valley – Diversions in place – UPDATE 2
Friday, 7 April 2017 – 8:29pm
Currently emergency services are off at the scene of a serious crash which occurred at 6.55pm this evening on SH1 Dome Valley, north of Auckland.
Diversions are as follows:
Port Albert Road /SH1
Kaipara Flats Road/SH1
Wayby Valley Road/SH1
Motorists are asked to choose an alternate route or postpone travel as the crash scene will close the road for some time and delays are likely.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
—
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.