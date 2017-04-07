Serious crash at Dome Valley – motorists asked to avoid area – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Serious crash at Dome Valley – motorists asked to avoid area

Headline: Serious crash at Dome Valley – motorists asked to avoid area

Police and other emergency services are currently attending a crash between two cars on SH1 Dome Valley at 6.55pm this evening. At least two people are critically injured.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, while the Serious Crash Unit investigate. The road will temporarily be closed while units are working at the scene.

Media will be updated when diversions and other information becomes available.

