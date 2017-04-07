Resource Legislation Amendment Bill | Ministry for the Environment

MIL OSI – Source: Ministry for the Environment – Release/Statement

The Resource Legislation Amendment Bill passed its third reading in Parliament yesterday. This means the Bill is nearing the end of the legislative process, and as such the Ministry is gearing up to launch an implementation programme.

More detailed information for councils and other RMA users will soon be available on our website, including fact sheets, technical information and a check list that sets out the changes that will need to be made immediately and over time. We are also working with the Society of Local Government Managers to set up a process to manage queries from council staff.

In the meantime, you can read Minister Smith’s third reading speech and recent media release on the Beehive website.

