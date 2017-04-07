MIL OSI –

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Press Release/Statement:

Headline: Progress Christchurch Southern Motorway Stage 2: changes Weedons Ross Road

The NZ Transport Agency advises motorists travelling around the Selwyn District to expect detours and road closures at times over the next few months as work on stage two of the Christchurch Southern Motorway continues.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time.

Weedons Ross Road one-way towards Jones Road

From Monday 10 April – 17 April, Weedons Ross Road between State Highway 1 and Jones Road will be one-way. Drivers will be able to travel off State Highway 1 towards Jones Road but not from Jones Road to the state highway.

Weedons Ross Road closure

From Monday 17 April, the section of Weedons Ross Road between State Highway 1 and Jones Road will be closed to traffic. A closure will also be in place on Weedons Road from Main South Road through to Levi Road. The closure is to allow cables to be laid as part of the Christchurch Southern Motorway extension project. Both closures will be in place up to 5 May, 2017.

Traffic management, including speed restrictions, remain in place along SH1 north of Rolleston, where work continues to four-lane this section of road.

These speed limits and traffic management are for the safety of road users and road workers.

People can get information on state highway roadworks, delays and detours on the Transport Agency’s website or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 444 449) or following the Transport Agency on Facebook (external link) or Twitter – @NZTACWC

