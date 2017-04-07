Police seek witnesses to fatal crash near Hastings – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Police seek witnesses to fatal crash near Hastings

Police continue to investigate a crash between a truck and a cyclist on Brookfields Road in Pakowhai, Hastings just after 6:30pm yesterday.

Police can confirm the 54-year-old male cyclist has died as a result of the crash.

Police are not able to release his name at this time while next of kin are still being notified.

The Serious Crash Unit continue to investigate this morning and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

Information should be passed on to Constable Andre Taylor of the Serious Crash Unit on (06) 873 0500.

