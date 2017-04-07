Police continuing patrols in Edgecumbe – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Police continuing patrols in Edgecumbe

Headline: Police continuing patrols in Edgecumbe

Bay of Plenty District Commander, Superintendent Andy McGregor:

Police would like to thank the residents of Edgecumbe for their continued co-operation and patience while they are unable to return to their homes.

We’d like to reassure residents that we have not received any reports of looting since the town was evacuated on Thursday morning.

Our officers are maintaining security checkpoints and patrols around the town and will continue to do so, throughout the day and night, to help keep homes and property safe.

We understand people may have concerns about the security of their homes following the evacuations, but it is important they do not return until it is made clear by the appropriate authorities that it is safe to do so.

