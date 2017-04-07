MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Overnight motorway closures 9 – 15 April 2017

The NZ Transport Agency advises of the following closures for motorway improvements. Closures start at 9pm and finish at 5am, unless otherwise stated. Work delayed by bad weather will be completed at the next available date, prior to Friday, 14 April 2017. Please note this Traffic Bulletin is updated every Friday.

For daily updated closure information click here (external link) .

NORTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Southbound lanes between Greville Road off ramp and Greville Road on ramp, 9 April

Northbound lanes between Onewa Road off ramp and Onewa Road on ramp, 11 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 1:00a.m.)

Onewa Road northbound off ramp, 11 April (approx 1:00a.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Onewa Road southbound off ramp, 12 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Stafford Road northbound off ramp, 10 April

Curran Street northbound on ramp, 10 April

Shelly Beach Road southbound off ramp, 9 – 13 April

CENTRAL MOTORWAY JUNCTION (SH1 & SH16)

(SH1) Southbound lanes between Fanshawe Street off ramp and Hobson Street on ramp, 9 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

(SH1) Northbound lanes between Symonds Street off ramp and Nelson Street on ramp, 9 – 13 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

SH1 northbound to SH16 westbound link, 9 – 13 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

SOUTHERN MOTORWAY (SH1)

Khyber Pass Road southbound on ramp, 11 April

Gillies Avenue northbound on ramp, 11 April

Greenlane northbound off ramp, 10 – 11 April

Greenlane southbound off ramp, 9 April

Southbound lanes between Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off ramp and Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on ramp, 12 – 13 April (approx 10:30p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Princes Street southbound on ramp, 10 – 11 April

Highbrook Drive southbound off ramp, 10 – 11 April

Te Irirangi Drive northbound on ramp, 12 April

Redoubt Road southbound on ramp, 9 – 12 April

Southbound lanes between Manukau off ramp and Takanini on ramp, 9 – 12 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Northbound lanes between Takanini off ramp and Hill Road on ramp, 11 – 12 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Takanini northbound on ramp, 11 – 12 April

Northbound lanes between Ramarama off ramp and SH22/Drury on ramp, 10 April

Ramarama northbound on ramp, 10 April

Northbound lanes between Bombay off ramp and Ramarama on ramp, 9 April

Bombay northbound on ramp, 9 April

NORTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH16)

Eastbound lanes between Brigham Creek Road roundabout and Lincoln Road on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Hobsonville Road eastbound on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Royal Road eastbound on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Westbound lanes between Lincoln Road off ramp and Brigham Creek Road roundabout, 9 – 13 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Lincoln Road westbound on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Te Atatu Peninsula eastbound on ramp, 9 – 10 April

Patiki Road eastbound off ramp, 9 April

Eastbound lanes between Patiki Road off ramp and Western Springs on ramp, 10 – 13 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Eastbound lanes between Western Springs off ramp and SH1, 9 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Great North Road eastbound on ramp, 10 – 13 April

Great North Road westbound on ramp, 9 – 12 April

Rosebank Road eastbound on ramp, 10 – 13 April

St Lukes Road westbound on ramp, 10 – 13 April

Westbound lanes between St Lukes Road off ramp and Patiki Road on ramp, 9 – 12 April (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Westbound lanes between St Lukes Road off ramp and Great North Road on ramp, 13 April (approx 11:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Westbound lanes between Te Atatu Road off ramp and Te Atatu Road on ramp, 12 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Western Springs eastbound on ramp, 9 April

UPPER HARBOUR MOTORWAY (SH18)

Eastbound lanes between Tauhinu Road off ramp and Albany Highway on ramp, 9 – 11 April

Greenhithe Road eastbound on ramp, 9 – 11 April

Eastbound lanes between Tauhinu Road off ramp and Greenhithe Road on ramp, 12 April

Squadron Drive eastbound on ramp, 12 April

Westbound lanes between Greenhithe Road off ramp and Tauhinu Road on ramp, 12 April

Westbound lanes between Squadron Drive off ramp and Brigham Creek Road on ramp, 10 – 11 April

Westbound lanes between Hobsonville Road off ramp and SH16, 9 – 13 April

SOUTHWESTERN MOTORWAY (SH20)

Southbound lanes between Maioro Street and Hillsborough Road on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Dominion Road southbound on ramp, 9 – 13 April

Northbound lanes between Dominion Road off ramp and Maioro Street, 9 – 13 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Dominion Road northbound on ramp, 9 – 13 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Southbound lanes between Lambie Drive and SH1, 9 – 12 April (approx 10:00p.m. to 5:00a.m.)

Lambie Drive southbound on ramp, 9 – 12 April

Please follow the signposted detours. The Transport Agency thanks you for your co-operation during these essential improvements and maintenance.

Updates on state highway conditions and hazards and get free email alerts on a specific route by signing up to www.onthemove.govt.nz (external link)

Auckland roads and public transport: www.at.govt.nz (external link)

