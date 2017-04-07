MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Key Hamilton shared pathway opens

Transport Minister Simon Bridges today opened the Western Rail Trail shared pathway, a new link in Hamilton’s growing walking and cycling network.

The $6.7 million, 2.7km path is a key part in Hamilton’s network linking Hamilton’s south-western suburbs of Glenview, Melville, and Deanwell, with Hamilton Girls’ High School, the Wintec City Campus and city centre.

“Now that this dedicated off-road link is complete, commuters, tertiary students and the 1,600 school children who live within 500 metres of this route have more transport choices.

“Hamilton has already built over 150km of its cycling network and the completion of this shared pathway will help to establish cycling as a safe and integral part of the city’s transport network,” Mr Bridges says.

The project has signage and landscaping features that highlight the early rail history of the area.

“This new interactive scenic route will also encourage more walking and cycling in the city and create a fun, healthy way to get around,” Mr Bridges says.

Through the Urban Cycleways Programme, central and local government are working together to deliver $333 million of new cycleway projects nationwide by June 2018, the single biggest investment in cycling in New Zealand’s history.

In total 54 projects are being funded through the programme nationwide.

More information can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/UCP.

