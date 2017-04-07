Good work from the public and Police results in arrests – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Good work from the public and Police results in arrests

Fantastic work from Hutt Valley Police staff and a quick-thinking member of the public has seen three people arrested after a burglary in Petone.

On Wednesday April 5, a member of the public who saw two unknown people inside a neighbouring property called Police while the pair were still inside.

This helped enable a quick response by Police, who were at the scene within a couple of minutes.

Cordons were set up and Police located and arrested a third person near the address in a vehicle.

The two who were inside the house ran off on foot, and were arrested by Police within minutes – one with the assistance of a Police dog unit.

The three people arrested are due in court next month.

It’s a timely reminder of the need to keep an eye out for and report any unusual or suspicious behaviour in your communities.

Our caller in this instance called Police as the offending was occurring, and provided details of the vehicle and the people involved.

Police work hard in our communities to help prevent crime from occurring, but when it does, we rely on members of the public to call in and help us with information.

If you see suspicious or criminal behaviour unfolding, please call us straight away on 111 with as much detail as possible.

