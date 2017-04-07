MIL OSI – Source: Waikato District Health Board – Release/Statement

Headline: Executive Director Māori Health appointed at Waikato DHB

Chief executive Nigel Murray announced the appointment of Loraine Elliott as executive director Māori Health, Waikato District Health Board (DHB). She will start with the DHB on 4 May 2017.

Loraine Elliott is Ngāti Porou and Ngāpuhi, and is looking forward to the challenge of leading work to radically improve the health of Māori as envisaged by Waikato DHB’s recent strategy refresh.

She has a strong academic background comprising a Bachelor of Commerce with a Finance major and a Master’s degree in Public Administration as well as several post-graduate diplomas.

She is currently the general/service manager Clinical Support Services at Counties Manukau DHB. Her career has had a significant commercial focus with roles at Telecom, BellSouth and Genesis Energy, while more recently she has worked for IRD and Auckland Transport in senior positions.

