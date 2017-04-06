MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Headline: Update – Hutt Valley Police continue to work with two Upper Hutt schools – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Source: New Zealand Police – Press Release/Statement:

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Sears

Police are still making enquiries in relation to two separate reports of approaches being made to two students on different occasions in Upper Hutt.

While Police take these reports very seriously, it is important to stress that we are still yet to establish the exact nature of these reports.

Through sensitive interviewing, Police will work to establish if there is any evidence of criminal intent.

Police are, however, investigating reports of people speaking to primary school students.

One report was made on 28 March. Another was made on 4 April.

We actively encourage students to report anything that makes them feel unsafe or uncomfortable. This can be to a trusted adult, a teacher or the Police.

The children who made these reports did the right thing.

While Police carry out inquiries students and parents will see extra assurance patrols in the area.

We can assure the community that we are taking these reports very seriously, as any such reports would be concerning to parents.

Hutt Valley Police continues to liaise with schools regarding the reports.

Getting home safely

The following Police advice is for parents and caregivers of students.

Teach your child how to get safely to and from school and other places they go – whether they walk, bike or go by bus.

Make clear rules about getting home.

Go to school with your child so that you can show them the safest route.

Teach them to deal with hazards like narrow footpaths or busy roads. If they walk, make sure they always use pedestrian crossings.

Who does your child walk home with? Meet the parents of children in your area and keep in touch.

Teach the children to walk home together in twos or small groups, not alone. Make other arrangements if someone is away.

Anyone who has an immediate concern for their safety should not hesitate to call 111.

Note to media: there are no plans to conduct interviews on this matter. Media will be alerted if that position changes.

