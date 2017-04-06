MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: Tourist towns crying out for infrastructure funding

The Green Party says it’s irresponsible of Paula Bennett to dismiss a tourist levy to help pay for infrastructure and conservation, when small communities are staring down the barrel of an extra 1 million visitor over the next five years.

Tourism Minister Paula Bennett said she does not support a tax on tourists over the weekend.

“The whole country benefits from tourism, but it’s ratepayers in areas like the Mackenzie Country, West Coast, and the Queenstown-Lakes District who foot the bill for the infrastructure that supports the industry. A tourist levy would fix that,” said Green Party Co-leader James Shaw.

“A tourist levy would not be a deterrent to visitors. Even with a $14-$18 levy for international visitors only, as the Green Party proposed last year, New Zealand border fees would still be lower than our closest competitor Australia, and places like the UK.

“We’re hearing of a chronic shortage of basic infrastructure like wastewater services, public toilets, rubbish collection and carparks in tourist hot spots around the county.

“The levy would add an additional $20 million to the Regional Tourism Fund every year to pay for these types of infrastructure. It’d also raise $46 million a year to properly fund predator-free New Zealand.

“The tourism industry says that we need to invest around $100 to $150 million annually on tourism infrastructure, yet last year the Government spent just $3 million.

“In the last seven years tourist numbers grew by a million people. In the next five years, this is forecast to increase by another 1 million. Our infrastructure simply isn’t keeping up.

“The tourism levy should also be used to invest in our conservation estate that so many tourists come to experience,” said Mr Shaw.