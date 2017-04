MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Treasury – Release/Statement

Headline: Tax Outturn Data February 2017 —

Total unconsolidated tax revenue for the eight months ended February 2017 was $625 million (1.2%) above the 2016 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (2016 HYEFU) forecast and $4.4 billion (9.0%) greater than last year.

See Tax Outturn Data February 2017.

