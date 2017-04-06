Loading…
Published By   /   April 6, 2017  /   No Comments

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whakatane District » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Severe weather

Bay of Plenty

Start

06 Apr 2017

12:27 PM

Whakatane District Council has declared a state of local emergency due to the developing rain situation. Follow Whakatane District Council on Facebook for local updates https://www.facebook.com/WhakataneDistrictCouncil/ or visit https://www.whakatane.govt.nz/.

