MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: State of local emergency declared in Whakatane District » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Severe weather Bay of Plenty Start 12:27 PM

Whakatane District Council has declared a state of local emergency due to the developing rain situation. Follow Whakatane District Council on Facebook for local updates https://www.facebook.com/WhakataneDistrictCouncil/ or visit https://www.whakatane.govt.nz/.

