Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Severe weather – Waikato and Bay of Plenty update

The NZ Transport Agency is urging people to take extra care on the roads and to check for the latest conditions before travelling with flooding, slips and wash outs affecting state highways across the Bay of Plenty and Coromandel.

Transport Agency Highways Manager Karen Boyt says it’s important that people check before they travel.

“The situation can change rapidly and all road users particularly in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Coromandel should be calling our 0800 number or checking our website before leaving the house.

“Roads will be re-opened and travel restrictions lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but in the meantime we’re asking everyone to be patient, use detours where indicated and comply with temporary speed restrictions where they are in place.

“People should also continue to look out for flooding and debris on the road,” Karen Boyt says.

Check the Transport Agency’s website: www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic (external link) for the latest highway information and detailed updates.

Bay of Plenty closures

Sections of State Highway 30 between Lake Rotorua and Rotoma Hills are closed because of multiple slips and fallen trees. Please avoid any unnecessary travel on this section. The road is unlikely to be opened today.

State Highway 2 is closed from State Highway 34 intersection to Awakeri because of flooding in Edgecumbe. If you’re travelling from Matata to Whakatane use Thornton Road.

State Highway 2 is closed between Awakeri and Wainui Road because of flooding. There are multiple road closures along this route. Wainui Road is still open.

State Highway 34 (between State Highway 2 and State Highway 30) is closed due to flooding.

State Highway 30 Pekatahi Bridge remains closed while the re-decking project is carried out. Some of the bridge scaffolding is located in the flood plain area and may have been damaged. The project is being assessed once the river levels have decreased.

SH2 Waioeka Gorge is closed. There is one large slip at Wairata and one washout near the southern end of the gorge near Trafford’s Hill. Geotechnical engineers are currently assessing the washout site. Crews are working hard to be open one lane tonight.

Coromandel closures

State Highway 25, Thames Coast Road

There are over 100 slips of varying sizes covering one or both lanes on State Highway 25 Thames Coast Road. The Transport Agency is asking all drivers to avoid the area. Residents are being escorted through to their properties. We are asking residents to only leave their properties for emergencies until the closure has been lifted.

Some of the closures are expected to be lifted this evening. Please check the website for the latest information.

