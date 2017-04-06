MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement
Roger Award Event To Announce Winner/s: Auckland, Thursday April 6th
April 4, 2017
The Event to Announce the Winner/s of
The 2016
.
Roger Award
.for the
.
Worst Transnational Corporation
.
Operating in Aotearoa
will be held on:
Thursday April 6
.
E Tū Office
646 Great South Road, Penrose
Auckland
6.00 pm
Doors Open 5.30pm
Thye six finalists are:
- Bathurst Resources
- Coca Cola
- IAG/State Insurance
- Uber
- Westpac
- Youi
Full details on the finalists are at http://canterbury.cyberplace.co.nz/community/CAFCA/roger-2016-finalists.html
