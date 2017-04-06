MIL OSI – Source: Global Peace and Justice Auckland – Release/Statement

Headline: Roger Award Event To Announce Winner/s: Auckland, Thursday April 6th

April 4, 2017



The Event to Announce the Winner/s of

The 2016

Roger Award

.for the

Worst Transnational Corporation

Operating in Aotearoa

will be held on:

Thursday April 6

E Tū Office

646 Great South Road, Penrose

Auckland

6.00 pm

Doors Open 5.30pm

Thye six finalists are:

Bathurst Resources

Coca Cola

IAG/State Insurance

Uber

Westpac

Youi

Full details on the finalists are at http://canterbury.cyberplace.co.nz/community/CAFCA/roger-2016-finalists.html

CAFCA

Campaign Against Foreign Control of Aotearoa

Box 2258, Christchurch 8140, New Zealand

cafca@chch.planet.org.nz

www.cafca.org.nz

Facebook: http://tinyurl.com/cafcafb

Watchblog: http://tinyurl.com/watchblog

twitter:@NZN4S

