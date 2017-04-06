MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement

Headline: RAIN EVENT #9 – Region’s focus turns to recovery and evaluation » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management

Floods Manawatu – Wanganui Start 05:10 PM

With the remnants of tropical cyclone Debbie now passed, the Horizons Region is turning its focus to recovery. District Council Emergency Operation Centres and Horizons Regional Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre have or are preparing to close today.

