MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Civil Defence – Release/Statement
Headline: RAIN EVENT #9 – Region’s focus turns to recovery and evaluation » Ministry of Civil Defence and Emergency Management
Floods
Manawatu – Wanganui
Start
06 Apr 2017
05:10 PM
With the remnants of tropical cyclone Debbie now passed, the Horizons Region is turning its focus to recovery. District Council Emergency Operation Centres and Horizons Regional Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre have or are preparing to close today.
© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.