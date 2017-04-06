MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Government – Release/Statement

Headline: Pukeahu National War Memorial Park wins prestigious landscape award

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry says Pukeahu National War Memorial Park’s overall win at this year’s New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architecture annual awards is a fitting accolade for this special place of remembrance.

The War Memorial Park won the George Malcolm Award – the supreme category – and also took out the Parks’ prize.

“Pukeahu provides a place for solemn commemoration even as the everyday life of Wellington city carries on around it – there is a perfect balance there. I congratulate my predecessor Hon Chris Finlayson for enabling the creation of the Park and the Arras tunnel and the team at Wraight Athfield Landscape and Architecture for their initial design,” Ms Barry says.

“Since opening in 2015 almost 200,000 people have visited there and Sir Peter Jackson’s magnificent Great War Exhibition in the old Buckle St museum building behind the Carillon.”

“More than 3000 students have also visited the Queen Elizabeth II Pukeahu Education Centre since it was officially opened in August last year.”

“The National War Memorial Park continues to develop further as a place for remembrance with the addition of more international memorials. Last month the Turkish Ambassador His Excellency Ahmet Ergin and I unveiled the Turkish Memorial.”

“Later this year memorials from the United Kingdom, the United States and Belgium will follow. A French memorial will be installed in time for Anzac Day 2018, followed by a Canadian memorial.”

The Anzac Day dawn service at 6.00am and the 11:00am national service will again be held at Pukeahu later this month.

“Pukeahu National War Memorial Park and the refurbished National War Memorial have together now gained 12 awards. This reflects the outstanding work of all those who have established the park and its presence in the hearts of all New Zealanders,” Ms Barry said.

