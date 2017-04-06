Public’s help wanted to locate Walter Reid Ngaau – rnzngin Fifth Estate

MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Police – Release/Statement

Public's help wanted to locate Walter Reid Ngaau

New Zealand Police

Public's help wanted to locate Walter Reid Ngaau

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Dene Begbie:

Northland police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Walter Reid Ngaau who has warrant to arrest for murder.

This is in relation to Operation Bolt, which is our investigation into the murder of John Henry Harris in October 2016.

Walter is 54 years old, 175cm and of medium build. He is a patched Black Power member.

Walter has connections to the Whangarei and Auckland areas. We want to remind anyone who may be assisting Walter to evade police that this is a criminal offence and we will be taking this type of behaviour very seriously.

Walter should not be approached. If you know where he is, or he is sighted, then please call 111 immediately.

Police have been working tirelessly on this investigation since October and have made a number of enquiries to locate Walter however these have been unsuccessful. If you have any information which can assist police then please contact Detective Sergeant Shane Pilmer on 021 191 5948. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

