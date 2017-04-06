MIL OSI –

Headline: Police overwhelmed by community’s generosity

Canterbury Police would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported our officers doing points duty at a busy Linwood intersection this evening, in the pouring rain.

When the traffic lights at the Buckleys Road and Linwood Avenue interchange went out at about 4pm, constables attached to the Traffic Alcohol Group attended to help control the traffic flow and prevent any crashes.

With the rain falling thick and fast, officers were at the scene for more than four hours. During that time, they were overwhelmed by the generosity of members of the public who stopped to thank them or brought them hot drinks to help them stay warm.

“It was absolutely brilliant to have so much support from the public,” said Traffic and Alcohol Group Supervisor Sergeant Stu Martindale.

“Having so many people go out of their way to show their appreciation for what we were doing gave us all a real boost. They may not know it, but it makes a huge difference and really reinforces the faith we have in our communities.”

Officers stayed at the scene until contractors arrived and were able to install some temporary traffic management measures.

The traffic lights at the intersection are still out.

Buckleys Road and Linwood Avenue are currently down to single lanes and a temporary roundabout has been installed at the intersection, until the lights can be fixed on Friday morning.

