Police looking for missing Waihi man – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Police looking for missing Waihi man

Police would like the public’s assistance to find 74-year-old Peter Kotkin-Smith who was last seen yesterday morning at his home in Waihi.

He is believed to be using his silver 2007 Toyota Corolla Ascent, registration number HUT843.

If you see Mr Kotkin-Smith, please contact us immediately as his family are concerned for his welfare.

Information on his location, or the whereabouts of his vehicle, can be provided to Waihi Police on (07) 863 8179.

