Police investigating unexplained death in Te Awamutu – rnzngin Fifth Estate

Headline: Police investigating unexplained death in Te Awamutu

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Nigel Keall

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Te Awamutu this morning.

Ambulance were called to an address in Hazelmere Crescent, Te Awamutu shortly after 6.30am. A 45-year-old Auckland man died at the scene.

People who were at the address when the man died are speaking with Police and no one else is being sought.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have heard or seen something this morning in Hazelmere Crescent, Te Awamutu.

Information can be shared with Te Awamutu Police on 07 872 0100 or can be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

