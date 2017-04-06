MIL OSI – Source: University of Otago – Release/Statement

Headline: New Zealand’s only Online MBA ranked among the world’s best

Thursday, 6 April 2017 9:51am

Director of Executive Programmes, Mr Ian Lafferty

The University of Otago’s Online MBA, the only one offered in New Zealand, has been ranked fourth best in the world by London-based CEO Magazine.

Other top business schools with online MBAs in the rankings include the IE Business School in Spain in third position and The Open University in the United Kingdom in seventh place.

The magazine ranked the MBA programmes on 11 factors, including quality of staff, international diversity, class size, staff-student ratio, tuition fees, international exposure, professional development and gender parity.

The Otago Business School programme started two years ago. The Director of Executive Programmes, Ian Lafferty, says for a relatively new programme, the ranking is “a significant recognition”.

“I am absolutely delighted that the vast amount of work which the team has put in has paid dividends. The Otago Online MBA represents a major breakthrough in business education in New Zealand.

“This ranking also speaks volumes for the students of our online MBA programme. They are very busy people, but busy people get things done, and in this case that amounts to around 20 hours every week dedicated to their own professional development.”

About 150 students are currently enrolled in the online programme. They have a range of different work experience and come from different professional and cultural backgrounds, with an average of 17 years work experience.

“With the Otago Online MBA, students can study from wherever they are while enjoying the same level of engagement available in traditional classroom-style education. All they need is a good internet connection,” he says.

Students study exactly the same curriculum as the on-campus students, submit similar assignments and sit similar examinations. They also go through the same entry requirements and selection process.

For further information, contact:

Ian Lafferty

Director of Executive Programmes

Email: ian.lafferty@otago.ac.nz

Tel: 03 479 8165

A list of Otago experts available for media comment is available elsewhere on this website. Electronic addresses (including email accounts, instant messaging services, or telephone accounts) published on this page are for the sole purpose of contact with the individuals concerned, in their capacity as officers, employees or students of the University of Otago, or their respective organisation. Publication of any such electronic address is not to be taken as consent to receive unsolicited commercial electronic messages by the address holder.

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.