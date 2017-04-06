MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: New speed limits to improve safety around Waterview Connection

New 80km/h speed limits have been rolled out on state highways immediately surrounding the Waterview Connection as part of a wide-ranging programme to support the opening of the twin motorway tunnels.

NZ Transport Agency State Highways Manager Brett Gliddon says as well as testing the infrastructure and equipment to run the tunnels, other work needs to be finished to ensure the motorway network surrounding the tunnel connects seamlessly.

This work includes setting new speed limits on the state highways immediately surrounding the Waterview Connection to ensure the safety of all road users and to allow drivers plenty of time to adjust to the new limits.

“The speed limit within the Waterview Tunnel will be 80km/h when it’s opened so introducing a consistent speed limit on the motorway network around it, will reduce confusion for drivers.

“We’re making these changes now, ahead of the tunnel opening, to increase safety and give motorists time to get used to the new limits on this very busy section of the motorway.”

The 80km/h speed limit is consistent with speed limits throughout the Central Motorway Junction and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

On the Northwestern Motorway (SH16) the new maximum speed limit of 80km/h will apply between the Central Motorway Junction and the Rosebank Road area.

On the Southwestern Motorway (SH20) the new maximum speed limit of 80km/h will apply from the Great North Road Interchange at the northern end of the Waterview Tunnel, through the tunnel to the Dominion Road Interchange in the south.

“To further improve safety, variable speed limits will also be introduced in the tunnel itself and on the immediate approach motorways.

“This means if there’s an incident or during maintenance work, the speed limits can be changed and reduced further and these will be communicated via overhead signs.”

© Multimedia Investments Ltd Terms of Use/Disclaimer.