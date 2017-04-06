MIL OSI – Source: Green Party – Press Release/Statement

Headline: New research shows real impact of National’s health cuts

The Green Party is calling on the Government to urgently help the thousands of people who are missing out on crucial healthcare, according to new research from senior doctors and health specialists.

The report, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal today, shows that thousands of people are missing out on necessary surgeries, specialist and GP appointments.

“This report shows the real impact of National’s cuts to healthcare spending; more sick kids and more people suffering every day with painful conditions,” said Green Party health spokesperson Julie Anne Genter.

“16 per cent of the people surveyed had missed a GP visit because they couldn’t afford it. And many others are missing out on the care that their doctors recommend because they don’t meet the DHB’s priority criteria. That’s just not good enough.

“Going to the doctor should never be considered a nice-to-have or a luxury in New Zealand; if you need to go to the doctor, then you should be able to go.

“National can’t keep ignoring the calls from healthcare experts to urgently provide better funding, not when 25 per cent of adults can’t get access to the primary healthcare they need and 9 per cent can’t get treatment for non-urgent but serious conditions.

“We want a New Zealand where everyone can access the healthcare they need, not just people who can afford to pay for visits, prescriptions, transport and taking time off work.

“These inequalities in our health system have very real consequences, and a Green Party in Government would ensure more funding across the board for our health system,” said Ms Genter.