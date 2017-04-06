New rankings see AUT feature as a top millennial university

06 Apr, 2017

AUT ranks number fourteen in the world and number one in Australasia in the millennial universities category, according to the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2017

AUT features in today’s Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2017. There are three categories in THE’s Young University Rankings; top 50 Generation X universities (1967-1985); top 50 Generation Y universities (1986-1999) and Millennial universities founded in the 21st century.

The Young Universities Rankings, previously known as the THE 150 Under 50 Rankings, has now been extended to include 200 institutions.

Applying the same performance indicators as the overall THE World University Rankings, young universities are measured on their teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. The methodology for these rankings has been carefully recalibrated, with reputation counting for less, to reflect the special characteristics of younger universities.

Institutions in Belgium, Finland, Cyprus, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa and the UK also feature in THE’s Millennial category, which focuses on the youngest universities in the world. AUT is the only university in Australasia to feature in this category.

THE concluded that millennial universities generally have low levels of income and research productivity, compared with their older counterparts. However their analysis found that they are the strongest age group when it comes to producing internationally co-authored research, when compared with “Generation X” (1967-1985) and “Generation Y” (1986-1999) universities, as well as the cohort of institutions founded in the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. They also outperform every other group bar Generation X on citation impact.

For more information visit THE.