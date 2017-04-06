MEDIA RELEASE: Healthy Crown Accounts should translate to tax relief for Kiwis

MIL OSI – Source: Taxpayers Union – Release/Statement

HEALTHY CROWN ACCOUNTS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO TAX RELIEF FOR KIWIS

Responding to Treasury’s release of the Crown Accounts to the end of February, posting a $1.41 billion OBEGAL surplus, which almost tripled the half-year forecasted surplus of $498 million, the Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, Jordan Williams, says: “The numbers released today indicate that meaningful tax relief is not only affordable, but should be fast-tracked so that taxpayers see more fruits of their own hard work prior to the election.” “The Government’s failure to adjust tax thresholds with inflation has seen the average Kiwi worker pay $438 more per year in tax than in 2010. That is over $8 per week of sneaky tax hikes caused by bracket creep.” “Last week we released a report modelling five ways the Government can provide meaningful tax relief as part of Budget 2017. Based on the numbers today, we’ll be looking for something next month that delivers at least $30 a week into the pockets of the average worker. That level is certainly affordable.”

