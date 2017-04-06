MIL OSI – Source: New Zealand Transport Agency – Release/Statement

Headline: Major resurfacing work on SH30 Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd roundabout – expect delays

Motorists are advised to avoid using SH30 near the Te Ngae/Tarawera Rd roundabout in Rotorua, or allow extra time for their journeys while major resurfacing work is carried out this weekend.

The roundabout will be partially closed while work is undertaken at night (see details below), and extra care will also be required during the day, as there may be uneven road surface and temporary 30km/h speed restrictions will be in place.

Works will require road closures and lane closures over several nights, and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays while works are being undertaken.

Subject to weather, the work is likely to be undertaken done in two stages:

Stage One – April 7 to April 9

Resurfacing of the eastbound lanes (heading toward Owhata and the Airport) is scheduled to be completed over 2 or 3 nights, 7pm to 8am, starting on Friday April 7.

Both lanes will be closed during these works, with eastbound traffic detoured via Vaughan Rd. Drivers wishing to turn right into Tarawera Rd will also need to use the detour in order to approach the roundabout from the other side and turn left into Tarawera Rd.

There will also be a Stop/Go set up on the westbound lanes (heading into the city centre) and Tarawera Rd to help accommodate for turning movements.

Drivers turning right from Tarawera Rd onto Te Ngae Rd are encouraged to use Selwyn Rd and Iles Rd, if possible, in order to avoid the roundabout.

Stage Two – April 9 to April 11

Resurfacing of the westbound lanes (heading toward city centre) is scheduled to be completed over 2 nights, 7pm to 6am, starting on Monday April 9.

One lane will be closed at a time with manual traffic controllers in place to help control turning movements.

