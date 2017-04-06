MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement

Headline: Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2017

NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that it

expects to release FY 2017 quarterly and full-year financial results

on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight

Time and Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer

Time.

There will be a teleconference to discuss these results on Wednesday,

Apr. 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central

European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on

the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,

connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30

years ago Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now

it’s designing products that bring people together through music,

gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is

a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on

the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com,

the company blog or @Logitech.

2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by

Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the

property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech

and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

