MIL OSI – Source: Logitech – Release/Statement
Headline: Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2017
NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced that it
expects to release FY 2017 quarterly and full-year financial results
on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight
Time and Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer
Time.
There will be a teleconference to discuss these results on Wednesday,
Apr. 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central
European Summer Time. A live webcast of the call will be available on
the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
About Logitech
Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives,
connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Over 30
years ago Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now
it’s designing products that bring people together through music,
gaming, video and computing. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is
a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com,
the company blog or @Logitech.
2017 Logitech, Logicool, Logi and other Logitech marks are owned by
Logitech and may be registered. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech
and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.
(LOGIIR)
